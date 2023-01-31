Norfolk Southern Co. (NSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 on February 21st

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NSC opened at $238.21 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.25.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after acquiring an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,703.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 143,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,065,000 after acquiring an additional 135,993 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,722,000 after acquiring an additional 112,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

