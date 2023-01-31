Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day moving average is $155.43. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 588.39, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.03.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,328,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,328,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,714 shares of company stock worth $24,336,655 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.