Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $212.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.86. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

