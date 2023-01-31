Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Incyte Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of INCY opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,933 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile



Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

