Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 3,979 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

