Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 121,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 34,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

