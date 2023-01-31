Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $209.12 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $252.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

