D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Pariax LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.94. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

