Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AZN stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $204.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

