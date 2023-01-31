Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $271.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $324.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

