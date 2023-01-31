Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.