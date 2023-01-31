Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 245.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

