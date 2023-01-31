ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.77) to €13.00 ($14.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ING opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

ING Groep Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.