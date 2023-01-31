Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

