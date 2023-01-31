Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lessened by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

NYSE PRU opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

