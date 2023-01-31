Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

