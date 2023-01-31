CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $187.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average is $174.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

