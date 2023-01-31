Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Shares in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 65.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 33.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Tattooed Chef Stock Performance

TTCF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.28). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 52.21% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

