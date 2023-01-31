Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Keebeck Alpha LP lessened its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,116 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

