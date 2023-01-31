CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4 %

DG opened at $232.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.41. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

