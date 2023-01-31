Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $211,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

