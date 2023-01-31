Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 216 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Natixis grew its stake in Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $349.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

