Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 334.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

