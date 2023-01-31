Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,968 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

