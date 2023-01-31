DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

