CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

MCO stock opened at $314.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $354.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

