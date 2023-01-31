Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $283,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

