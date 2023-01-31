Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. The business had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

