Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Yext were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Yext by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 444,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 3.2% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.