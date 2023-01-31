CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after buying an additional 3,757,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $112,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 372.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,273,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

