Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Position Lowered by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Fisker were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 757.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker purchased 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,797.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fisker Price Performance

NYSE FSR opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

