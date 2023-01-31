Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,706 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.