CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 803 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

