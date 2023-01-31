Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Stock Position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in EVgo were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in EVgo by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $9,360,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

