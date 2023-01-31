6,337 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

