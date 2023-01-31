CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,595 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Edison International by 10.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.39. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.