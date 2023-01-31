Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $99,000 Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.94%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

