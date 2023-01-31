Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 83.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.87.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Profile

NYSE SHOP opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.93.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.