CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in 3M by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in 3M by 62.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 12,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $169.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.72%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.