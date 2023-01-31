CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,597.88.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZO opened at $2,428.58 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,437.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,318.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

