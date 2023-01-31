CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.