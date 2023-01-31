CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 13,508 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

