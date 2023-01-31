CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
General Motors Price Performance
GM stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About General Motors
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Motors (GM)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.