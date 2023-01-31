Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 40,694 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $169,693.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,935,879 shares in the company, valued at $41,432,615.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 140,864 shares of company stock valued at $589,411. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

