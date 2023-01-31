Arizona State Retirement System Sells 276 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $67,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average of $158.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

