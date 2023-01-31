Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $560,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Natixis raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after purchasing an additional 75,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 7,615 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $884,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,587,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,191,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

