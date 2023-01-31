Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $290.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 15.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

