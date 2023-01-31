Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 11,085 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 11.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 483,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 25.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Profile

Shares of NVS opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

