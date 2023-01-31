The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

NYSE:SO opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

