Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Dover Stock Down 1.2 %

Dover Dividend Announcement

DOV opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $171.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

